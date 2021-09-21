'Sex And The City' Actor Willie Garson Dies At Age 57

The History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Today’s podcast is an interview with Dixon Osburn, an old friend and colleague who was one of the key players in the repeal of the US military’s ban on gay service members, the infamous “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Dixon has a new book out about the history of DADT, “Mission Possible: The Story of […]

As wholesome as Folsom: Alexander Cheves’ kinky and brilliant memoir, My Love Is a Beast: Confessions In his captivating memoir, famed sex columnist Alexander Cheves details his childhood as the football-playing son of evangelical Christians, growing up on a farm and doing missionary work. There are the universal queer experiences of adolescent sexual experimentation, unrequited crushes, and the fear of being exposed. But those are the calm parts of the roller […]