Zendaya Totally Lost It After Rihanna Praised Her Met Gala Look On Instagram

Following Monday night’s annual Met Gala, everyone on the internet seemingly agreed that Rihanna had won the night. But the pop star, who soaked up the compliments, had some love to spare for fellow fashionista Zendaya.

RiRi shared a stunning image on Instagram of the Disney star walking up the Met steps in her gorgeous yellow gown, with the caption, “Brown goddess.”

Like any normal human would react if Rihanna sang your praises, Zendaya promptly freaked out.

She commented on Ri’s photo, thanking her “a million times over” and telling her, “I appreciate you so much,” according to Elle. Then, she took to Snapchat, where she really let her emotions out.

“This is not a drill!” she alerted her fans. “I never thought a post could mean so much to me in all my life.”

We feel you, Zendaya.

