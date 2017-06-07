Zac Efron Has A Lot Of Thoughts About Kissing The Rock

Many of us have probably fantasized about what it’s like to kiss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but Zac Efron actually got to do it while shooting “Baywatch.”

The 29-year-old star has been busy promoting the new big-screen version of the hit ‘90s TV phenomenon, which hit screens late last month, and he can’t seem to stop talking about what it was like to lock lips with the former professional wrestler in the film.

“One off the bucket list. Unforgettable. What a dreamboat. Honestly fantastic, just fantastic,” Efron recently told Sky News.

“How many guys can say they’ve kissed The Rock? I’m gonna wear that as a badge of honor,” he added.

Hungry for even more intel about the hunky duo’s kiss? Of course you are. And you’re in luck. Last week Efron opened up to James Corden and Orlando Bloom about exactly what Johnson tastes like.

Efron added, “To be completely honest, kissing a dude is weird at first, but he tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Or like, cherry chapstick or something. It was crazy. It was like, ‘he’s good at that too?’ He’s just the best at everything.”

Corden, visibly excited, could barely contain his jealousy.

“I can safely say I would give up everything in my life for one open-mouth kiss with The Rock,” he admitted.

Us too, James. Us too.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices