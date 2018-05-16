'Younger' Star Sutton Foster Returns To Her Broadway Roots For New Album

Tell Starbucks that homophobia, transphobia and anti-Semitism are bad business Starbucks just did it again. On the heels of the coffee chain’s racist treatment of two African-American customers, Starbucks is now embracing homophobia, transphobia and anti-Semitism. Please sign the petition at the bottom of this page (or here) and demand that Starbucks stop coddling homophobic, transphobic and anti-Semitic bigots. As you know, in response to […]

Dan Savage on sex & politics (podcast) Advice columnist and LGBT advocate Dan Savage joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about politics, sex, and everything in between. This episode is definitely not-safe-for-work. We talk to Dan about conservative dating advice, Donald Trump, Dan’s fear of the Titanic, the gun debate, the Mueller Trump-Russia probe, chariot racing (don’t ask), Oscar pervertibles (don’t ask), […]