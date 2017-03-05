You Can Help Make This Queer Multimedia Concert And Spectacle A Reality

A groundbreaking culmination of years of underground queer performance by a married artist duo is set to take place this April ― and they need your help to make their dream a reality.

YACKEZ is comprised of Larissa Velez-Jackson and her husband Jon Velez-Jackson, veterans of the underground queer performance scene. The pair’s upcoming project, “Give It To You Stage,” is a multimedia dance concert performance incorporating pro-wrestling as a form of alternative marriage therapy. To make their vision a reality, the pair are enlisting a diverse cast of queer performers from around New York City.

“Our ultimate goals are simple but far-reaching,” Velez-Jackson told The Huffington Post. “We want to provide healing during the current political climate, as well as redefine family entertainment while being subversive and radically inclusive. We also wish to redefine what a concert and dance performance can be and how they function. During this process, we happily skewer pop culture.”

Want to learn more about YACKEZ and “Give It To You Stage”? Check out the video above and head here to visit the project’s Kickstarter page.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices