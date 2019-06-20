Yep, You Probably Have A Dating 'Type,' New Study Suggests
Researchers studied interviews of people’s past and present partners to find out that more often than not, we date those similar to our exes.
Source: Queer Voices
Researchers studied interviews of people’s past and present partners to find out that more often than not, we date those similar to our exes.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y