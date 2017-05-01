Quir dot Net

May 1, 2017

Wyoming Residents Troll Homophobic Senator In The Most Delightful Way

Wyoming took its reputation as “The Equality State” to heart this weekend when residents responded to a senator’s tone-deaf assessment of the LGBTQ community in a truly epic way. 

During an April 25 visit to Greybull High School and Middle School in Greybull, Wyoming, Senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) was asked about his efforts to protect the state’s queer residents. Noting that the state needed “civility” above anything else, the senator appeared to suggest that those who identify as LGBTQ face discrimination only if they’re too open about it. 

“We always say that in Wyoming you can be just about anything you want to be, as long as you don’t push it in somebody’s face,” he said. “I know a guy who wears a tutu and goes to bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights. Well, he kind of asks for it.” 

Mullen & Vanata: tutu foremen. #liveandlettutu #resistinginthered #stillnotaskingforit

A post shared by Wyoming Art Party (@wyomingartparty) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Needless to say, the remarks sparked an immediate backlash. Later that day, Enzi released a statement apologizing for what he called “a poor choice of words.” 

Despite the senator’s backpedaling, Wyoming residents responded by visiting bars, restaurants and other establishments dressed in colorful tutus. They later shared snapshots of their tulle-heavy protests on Twitter, Instagram and other social media outlets with the hashtag #LiveAndLetTutu

Patrick Harrington, who is a resident of Laramie, told Wyoming Public Media he came up with the idea to show Enzi “that he really is representing a large group of people and a really diverse group of people.” Harrington’s friend Mike Vanata, who helped organize the effort, added, “I’m really upset that Wyoming kind of lives in this dark shadow of a myth that we’re just a completely gay-hating state or something, and I think from this action, we’re correcting that.”

Take a look at some incredible photos from the #LiveAndLetTutu effort below. 

This one is for Mike Enzi. #liveandlettutu

A post shared by Eric Krszjzaniek (@krszjz) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Portraits of Real Wyoming #5 Vickie and Sissy Goodwin. Sissy, being Wyoming's most famous crossdresser and a man who has fought against bigotry for longer than I've been alive, who Mike Enzi called personally to apologize about his recent comments, is also a retired professor, loving husband for 49 years, and loving father of two. At the end of the night, as I thanked him for making the trip down to Laramie, and as we stood in a bar halfway between the spot where he had been arrested 30 years ago for dressing in women's clothing and the bar where Matthew Shepherd had ordered his final drink, Sissy intimated that the evening was the highlight of his life. There's more beauty in Wyoming than just mountains and open spaces, and there's more to its people than Cheneys and closed minds. #liveandlettutu

A post shared by Eric Krszjzaniek (@krszjz) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Lander's operation tutu! Love this town!!! #operationtutu #liveandlettutu #normalizetutu

A post shared by Liz Hardwick (@lizard_wick) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Went out tonight donned in my tutu to make a statement and take a stand for equality. Was such a good night filled with many positive conversations bringing awareness to a cause many were unaware of in the state of Wyoming. It was also a night filled with many reconnections that I am so very grateful for that I was unsure were even possible because of mistakes I have made in the past. It was also a night I found myself in a precarious situation in which the phrase "dude, I'm sooo gay!" turned out to be a phrase that would help to alleviate a potentially violent encounter when the very suspicion of my sexuality resulted in violence in the past. I do want to reiterate that the night was amazing and overwhelmingly positive for the reconnections I was able to make even though I probably don't deserve it. The night was also amazing because of the questions and positive conversations I had with complete strangers as a result of said questions about my attire for the evening. This night has only served to confirm that I indeed lead a very quirky life. #liveandlettutu

A post shared by Zeke (@justsomedude999) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

For more ways to combat bigotry, check out the Queer Voices newsletter. 

