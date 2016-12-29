WTF: Milo Yiannopoulos Inks Book Deal With Simon & Schuster

Ex-Twitter bully Milo Yiannopoulos may have been taken offline, but now he’ll be in print.

The “alt-right” editor at Breitbart News just signed a $250,000 book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, as per an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

Threshold Editions told The Huffington Post in an email that the book will be called Dangerous and is set to be released on March 14, 2017. The imprint summarized the book by stating:

DANGEROUS will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet.”

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told THR. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

Are you irritated yet? Because if you are, you’re not alone. Twitter has been in an uproar since the news broke. The irony of this, of course, is that Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after orchestrating a widespread, pernicious attack against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

Here are some of the choice enraged tweets:

.@simonschuster are you concerned $250k book deal you gave Milo Yiannopoulos will read as condoning the racist harassment @Lesdoggg endured? — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 29, 2016

If @simonschuster doesn't rescind misogynist troll Milo Yiannopoulos' $250K deal, I will sadly never purchase another S&S product again. — Daniel Matarazzo (@dbmzzo) December 29, 2016

@THR It was not a "spat" Thousands of people harassed/insulted/threatened the life of Leslie Jones. Stop normalizing white supremacy! — Marvin the Martian (@MartyTruthHurts) December 29, 2016

@simonschuster Giving Milo Yiannopoulos a book deal means not one penny from me until the end of time. You support Nazis, you get nothing. — Terry Desjardins (@witch_1031) December 29, 2016

How is it that I wake up, check Twitter, and see Amanda Palmer AND Milo Yiannopoulos are trending, and it's NOT because either are dead? — Leonard Pierce (@leonardpierce) December 29, 2016

For what it’s worth, the Threshold imprint’s tagline is “Celebrating 10 Years of Being Right!” They’ve published works from the likes of Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, Karl Rove, and President-elect Donald Trump.

Of the partnership with the imprint, Yiannopoulos told THR that he “met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions.”

“I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building,” he added, “but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

The 33-year-old has been responsible for incendiary headlines on Breitbart like “Science Proves It: Fat-Shaming Works” and “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy.”

Well, 2017, you’re already looking terrible in our book.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices