Words My Kid Has Learned Since 45 Took Office

Welcome to our new Resistance podcast I have joined with my longtime friend and progressive colleague Cliff Schecter in launching a new podcast dedicated to empowering the Resistance, called “UnPresidented.” We do a minimum of two episodes per week. Half are open to everyone, and half are subscriber-only. We’re asking for a minimum subscription of $5/month, which is standard for most […]

Trump nominee says being gay is a “choice,” and gay marriage will lead to pedophilia Donald Trump’s nominee to be the chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture thinks being gay is a choice, and that legalizing same-sex marriage will lead to legalize pedophilia. His name is Sam Clovis, and these revelations come from CNN’s KFile, who uncovered that Clovis made these comments between 2012 and 2014, so they’re hardly […]