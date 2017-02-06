Women's March Organizers Are Planning A 'Day Without A Woman'

On Monday morning, the Women’s March announced on Instagram that there will be a “general strike.”

The Instagram post is simple and gives little to no information, reading: “General strike: A day without a woman. Date To Be Announced.” The caption reads: “The will of the people will stand.”

The will of the people will stand. A photo posted by Women's March (@womensmarch) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Although details about the strike are scarce ― the above Instagram post appears to be the only information that has been made public, and Women’s March organizers did not respond to The Huffington Post’s request for comment ― the general reaction has been largely positive.

As of Monday afternoon, the initial Instagram post had already received more than 17,000 likes. The Women’s March also posted the news on Twitter and Facebook, where many users commented in support of a strike.

Many celebrities retweeted the news in support. “Hit ‘em in the wallet,” writer and comedian Corinne Fisher wrote on Twitter. Feminist writer Jessica Valenti added: “I am so here for this.”

This is what I'm talking about. Hit 'em in the wallet. https://t.co/rEj1ckAjra — CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) February 6, 2017

I am so here for this https://t.co/OkPhhBYYzk — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 6, 2017

This is not the first post-election strike aimed at engaging women. On Inauguration Day, more than 7,000 people participated in an organized Women’s Strike to protest President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Paulina Davis, vice chair of the New York chapter of the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and one of the strike’s organizers, told HuffPost in January that they hoped to have as many as 20,000 participants. Although the strike didn’t reach the lofty goal, Davis explained how impactful a strike can be.

“If 20,000 women pledge, it’s a show of force. If 20,000 women say, ‘I’m not going to work today,’ people are going to feel that,” she said. “They’re going to feel that in the work place and they’re going to feel it at home.” The Huffington Post reached out to The Women’s March organization for more details on the upcoming strike, and will update this story accordingly.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices