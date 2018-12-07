With 'Torpedo,' Chris Garneau Wrestles With Toxic Masculinity Through Song

Lesbianing with AE! She’s coming home with you for the holidays, but your folks say separate rooms. Dear Lindsey, I’m 25 and I’m bringing my girlfriend home with me for the holidays. My parents will not allow us to sleep in the same bedroom. We have been together for 9 months, and we sleep over each other’s apartments all the time. She is fine with sleeping down the hall and sneaking into […]

We love what Tyra Banks has to say about sexism Tyra Banks recently spoke out about sexism, especially around women in the workplace, and we love what she had to say to EW. The 44-year-old model has slammed the double standards she sees in her daily life. Banks even incorporated her frustrations into her latest movie ‘Life-Size 2.’ She described the storyline in the movie […]