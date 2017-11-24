With 'One Mississippi,' The Moment For Women Storytellers Is Now
As some of comedy’s icons have fallen, Tig Notaro continues to rise. We should make way for more women like her.
Source: Queer Voices
As some of comedy’s icons have fallen, Tig Notaro continues to rise. We should make way for more women like her.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y