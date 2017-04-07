Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

April 7, 2017

Will Arnett Protects Public Restrooms From Their Most Dangerous Threat

For far too long, a dangerous presence has been lurking near our nation’s public restrooms: transgender children! No worries though, America, because actor, comedian and bathroom historian Will Arnett has your back.

In this Funny or Die video for the ACLU, Arnett fights to maintain the forefathers’ original intent of public bathrooms: peeing on seats, scratching numbers into stalls and hooking up with congressmen.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.