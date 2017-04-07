Will Arnett Protects Public Restrooms From Their Most Dangerous Threat

For far too long, a dangerous presence has been lurking near our nation’s public restrooms: transgender children! No worries though, America, because actor, comedian and bathroom historian Will Arnett has your back.

In this Funny or Die video for the ACLU, Arnett fights to maintain the forefathers’ original intent of public bathrooms: peeing on seats, scratching numbers into stalls and hooking up with congressmen.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices