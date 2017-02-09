WhyIResist Trends On Twitter After Jeff Sessions Gets Sworn In

The #WhyIResist hashtag exploded on Twitter after Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed as attorney general on Wednesday night.

The hashtag had popped up before this week, as people have taken to expressing their disapproval of President Donald Trump, his administration and how he’s shaping America.

But many people apparently felt their desire to voice resistance surge after the confirmation of Sessions ― who many civil rights groups have opposed due to his record on laws pertaining to voting rights and hate crimes.

The official Women’s March Twitter page on Wednesday night asked followers to “tell us why you resist.”

After the Sessions confirmation, we are fired up for resistance and we hope you are too. Tell us why you resist. #WhyIResist — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 9, 2017

The responses to that tweet, and others including the #WhyIResist hashtag, explain why people across the country are resisting the administration and its policies on a wide variety of issues.

One nation. Under God. Indivisible. With liberty and justice for all. #WhyIResist — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 9, 2017

Flint has been without clean safe water for 1,021 days #WhyIResist#FlintWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/9lw39xmOku — Little Miss Flint (@LittleMissFlint) February 9, 2017

Because #reprorights are human rights, and bodily autonomy is crucial to gender equality. #WhyIResist pic.twitter.com/REPzxtbH4u — NARAL (@NARAL) February 9, 2017

The US is not a subsidiary of the Trump Organization & children need to know you cannot bully & lie your way to the White House #whyiresist — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 9, 2017

#WhyIResist because women should have an undeniable, unalienable right to decide what they can do with their bodies. — feminist killjoy (@cynicalredhead) February 9, 2017

Flint still doesn't have clean drinking water #WhyIResist — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 9, 2017

"Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff" violates Code of Federal Regulations §2635.702 Use of Public Office for Private Gain #WhyIResist #ThursdayThought — Tee (@teetran) February 9, 2017

#Whyiresist as a second generation Mexican, trans and queer person everyone I love is under attack, and I will fight for them. — Rizzo (@queerbrutality) February 9, 2017

Because sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, & ableism serve the same system & that system cannot stand. #WhyIResist — Shelby Knox (@ShelbyKnox) February 9, 2017

#WhyIResist? Because everyone needs to help fight injustice and protect human rights. Help us continue the fight: https://t.co/uOwrD9Ajyq pic.twitter.com/rTH9pBBJaO — AmnestyInternational (@amnestyusa) February 9, 2017

@womensmarch Wanna know #WhyIResist? Simple. Because Trump called my little ones & their mother "animals." These guys: pic.twitter.com/mwiyJuNIEn — Don't Normalize Him (@tomhensleyy) February 9, 2017

Because my dad was a black panther and my mom was a Vietnam war and civil rights activists. It’s in my blood & now it’s my turn #WhyIResist — Elliott Payne (@elliottlpayne) February 9, 2017

Because I am human, woman, descendant of american slavery & jim crow, product of public schools, born in the image of truth & ❤️ #WhyIResist pic.twitter.com/CNhzbeTwGV — CoCola721 (@Cocola721) February 9, 2017

I'm a Muslim woman and a woman of color. We deserve to have our voices heard, not silenced. #whyiresist — Joci (@jocimaee) February 9, 2017

because i'm the granddaughter of a holocaust survivor and i never want any group of people to suffer the way my family did. #whyiresist https://t.co/hQvzrE8dWp — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 9, 2017

#whyiresist because i stand for basic human rights and i will not support a government that doesn't believe in the same — shar (@frantasdua) February 9, 2017

#WhyIResist because as a Latina marine biologist, I will not have my ethnicity, gender, or career disrespected #ShePersisted #WomenInSTEM — Lauren Simonitis (@OceanExplauren) February 9, 2017

Because I am literally a native Alaskan, I am constantly mistaken for an immigrant and publicly berated for various reasons. #WhyIResist — EskimoJill (@EskimoJill) February 9, 2017

For more #WhyIResist tweets, you can go here.

