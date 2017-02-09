#WhyIResist Trends On Twitter After Jeff Sessions Gets Sworn In
The #WhyIResist hashtag exploded on Twitter after Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed as attorney general on Wednesday night.
The hashtag had popped up before this week, as people have taken to expressing their disapproval of President Donald Trump, his administration and how he’s shaping America.
But many people apparently felt their desire to voice resistance surge after the confirmation of Sessions ― who many civil rights groups have opposed due to his record on laws pertaining to voting rights and hate crimes.
The official Women’s March Twitter page on Wednesday night asked followers to “tell us why you resist.”
The responses to that tweet, and others including the #WhyIResist hashtag, explain why people across the country are resisting the administration and its policies on a wide variety of issues.
For more #WhyIResist tweets, you can go here.
