Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 20, 2018

Why 'Torch Song' Star Wants To Hug Audience Members Who Don't Embrace LGBTQ Rights

Broadway’s Ward Horton says Harvey Fierstein’s queer milestone play “touches everybody,” regardless of politics.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.