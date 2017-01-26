Why I'm Just Now Re-Releasing A Song I First Wrote In 1982

I wrote the words and music for the song “One Small Voice” in 1982. More than two decades later I re-recorded it because I wanted a version without synthesizers. I had forgotten about the second recording until January 20, 2017.

On January 21, 2017 men, women, and children of all ages with a variety of political views marched peacefully in “Women’s Marches” on seven continents around the world. I marched in a snowstorm in Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) with 29 other people comprising half the town. I carried a handmade sign that said “One Small Voice” because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.

I’m making the updated recording of “One Small Voice” available to everyone because it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.

To download or stream the song, click: HERE.

One Small Voice

Words and Music by Carole King

The Emperor’s got no clothes on

No clothes? That can’t be; he’s the Emperor

Take that child away

Don’t let the people hear the words he has to say

One small voice

Speaking out in honesty

Silenced, but not for long

One small voice speaking with the values

we were taught as children

So you walk away and say, Isn’t he divine?

Don’t those clothes look fine on the Emperor?

And as you take your leave

You wonder why you’re feeling so ill-at-ease

Don’t you know?

Lies take your soul

You can’t hide from yourself

Lies take their toll on you

And everyone else

One small voice speaking out in honesty

Silenced, but not for long

One small voice speaking with the values

we were taught as children

Tell the truth

You can change the world

But you’d better be strong

The Emperor’s got no clothes on, no clothes

He doesn’t want to know what goes on,

though everyone knows

One small voice: The Emperor’s got no clothes on

One small voice: The Emperor’s got no clothes on

One small voice can change the world

But you’d better be strong

