Why I'm Just Now Re-Releasing A Song I First Wrote In 1982
I wrote the words and music for the song “One Small Voice” in 1982. More than two decades later I re-recorded it because I wanted a version without synthesizers. I had forgotten about the second recording until January 20, 2017.
On January 21, 2017 men, women, and children of all ages with a variety of political views marched peacefully in “Women’s Marches” on seven continents around the world. I marched in a snowstorm in Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) with 29 other people comprising half the town. I carried a handmade sign that said “One Small Voice” because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.
I’m making the updated recording of “One Small Voice” available to everyone because it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.
To download or stream the song, click: HERE.
One Small Voice
Words and Music by Carole King
The Emperor’s got no clothes on
No clothes? That can’t be; he’s the Emperor
Take that child away
Don’t let the people hear the words he has to say
One small voice
Speaking out in honesty
Silenced, but not for long
One small voice speaking with the values
we were taught as children
So you walk away and say, Isn’t he divine?
Don’t those clothes look fine on the Emperor?
And as you take your leave
You wonder why you’re feeling so ill-at-ease
Don’t you know?
Lies take your soul
You can’t hide from yourself
Lies take their toll on you
And everyone else
One small voice speaking out in honesty
Silenced, but not for long
One small voice speaking with the values
we were taught as children
Tell the truth
You can change the world
But you’d better be strong
The Emperor’s got no clothes on, no clothes
He doesn’t want to know what goes on,
though everyone knows
One small voice: The Emperor’s got no clothes on
One small voice: The Emperor’s got no clothes on
One small voice can change the world
But you’d better be strong
— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.
Source: Queer Voices