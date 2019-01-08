Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 8, 2019

White Supremacist Rep. Steve King To Hold 39 Town Halls In Iowa

The congressman, who likes to meet fascist figures overseas, has come under criticism for being absent in his district.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.