Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 1, 2018

White House, GOP Erase Trump Nominee's Role At LGBTQ Rights Group

State Department nominee R. Clarke Cooper ran Log Cabin Republicans for two years, but you’d never know it based on his confirmation process.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.