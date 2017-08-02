Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 2, 2017

White House Distances Itself From The Poem On The Statue Of Liberty

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.