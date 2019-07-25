What I Wish I Knew Before I Had Top Surgery

Dear Jenny: If she’s faking orgasm, it’s not about you. Dear Jenny, I learned that my girlfriend had faked some orgasms right before we broke up. I felt betrayed and embarrassed, and even though we have broken up, I still think about it sometimes. I’m afraid it’s going to interfere with my mentality when I end up wanting to have sex with someone new. Quite […]

Dyke is Not a Gender-Neutral Word. That’s Why It’s Powerful. “Dyke does not belong to any specific gender nor is it attached to genitalia #FuckTERFs.” So proclaimed Chicago Dyke March on their official Twitter account. If any group should be in favor of woman-centric love, life, and politics, it ought to be a Dyke March. But the Chicago branch took to Twitter in order to […]