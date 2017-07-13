We Need To Talk About Celebrities Claiming To Embrace Gender Fluidity

“Janet King” is the strong lesbian character the world needs right now. With every passing episode of Australia’s hardboiled crime drama Janet King, the first thought that crosses my mind is, “This is the show we deserve in America.” Janet King has it all: a tough-as-nails title character who cemented herself within the line of respect and reverence among her colleagues, a woman who has two happy, healthy children who […]

“The Fosters” Recap: S5:E1 ‘Resist’ In the aptly titled season premiere, we kick things off right where we left off at the end of season court, with the student body’s protest against the privatization of Anchor Beach. Disgruntled students are chanting “Education is a right, not just for the rich and white.” Two members of the line of protestors include […]