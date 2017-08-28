Way Back Pre-Trump, Republicans Actually Wanted To Do Better With Minorities
The president’s courting of disaffected white voters could be painting his party into a demographic corner.
Source: Queer Voices
The president’s courting of disaffected white voters could be painting his party into a demographic corner.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y