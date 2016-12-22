Watch The Holiday-Version Of 'It's Debra Messing, You Gays!'

Debra Messing returned to Billy Eichner’s show, “Billy on the Street,” to surprise New Yorkers with the gift of nothing more than her presence.

In the segment, Eichner and Messing run around New York while Eichner yells, “It’s Debra Messing, you gays,” at random passerby.

(They did this bit back in 2013, as well.)

The true joy strangers feel when realizing they’re looking at Debra Messing looking back at them should smash any cold heart this holiday season. You could even say this will fill you with Grace.

Watch the two spread holiday cheer below:

And if you want more context into why Eichner is screaming at people ― make sure to check out his recent “Fresh Air” episode with Terry Gross. The comedian talks in length about the history of “Billy on the Street.”

