Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 9, 2017

Watch ‘Drag Race’ Star Milk Channel Madonna In Iconic Ad For Pop Star’s New Skincare Line

The dairy queen becomes the queen of pop in a surprising new campaign.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.