Watch ‘Drag Race’ Star Milk Channel Madonna In Iconic Ad For Pop Star’s New Skincare Line
The dairy queen becomes the queen of pop in a surprising new campaign.
Source: Queer Voices
The dairy queen becomes the queen of pop in a surprising new campaign.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y