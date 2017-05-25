Watch Celine Dion Perform The New ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Song For The First Time

Celine Dion gave the crowd at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace quite the magical gift on Wednesday night.

Canada’s national treasure performed “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” one of the new songs from Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” The performance marked the first time Dion sang the song live, and it was worth the wait. The song played through the end credits in the remake, though Kevin Kline’s Maurice sings it in the film.

The 49-year-old, who seems to be in the middle of a career renaissance of sorts, began by telling the crowd she was “very nervous and very excited at the same time” to sing the song.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of that magical movie, ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ And it was one of the biggest moments of my show business career,” she said, adding that she was “so thankful” for the opportunity.

Dion’s connection to the Disney classic goes back 26 years, when she sang the title track (with Peabo Bryson) for the 1991 animated movie’s soundtrack. The song, which the chanteuse credits with putting her “on the map,” won an Academy Award.

Check out her entire performance of “How Does a Moment Last Forever” in the video above, and relive the magic of the original title track, below:

