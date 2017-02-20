Watch All The 2017 Best Picture Oscar Nominees' Trailers

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The race is on.

In less than a week, nine contenders will compete for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. It’s shaping up to be an exciting battle ― one where a lot of attention has been placed on “La La Land” and “Moonlight.”

One the one hand, you have the Damien Chazelle–directed musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, a colorful film that pays tribute to Hollywood and gives a loving nod to jazz music amid a fantasy world full of dreamers in “La La Land.” And on the other lies a gritty drama, seeped in reality, that takes place in the Miami projects. Starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Janelle Monáe, the Barry Jenkins–directed “Moonlight” follows a young, gay black man trying to find his way in the world. It’s a sobering take on what it’s like to grow up in a drug-riddled neighborhood in Miami.

But neither of these movies are a shoo-in to score the coveted Best Picture statuette come Sunday. Looming in the background is “Hidden Figures,” which continues to pick up steam this Academy Awards season. A box-office hit, the drama chronicles a team of black women mathematicians who played a key part in NASA during the early years of America’s space initiatives.

Watch the trailers from this year’s nominees below and cast your vote for which film you think should take home the Oscar for Best Picture.

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices