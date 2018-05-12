Want To Understand Straight Incels? Talk To This Gay One.

Flashback Friday: Lesbian Representation in the Early 2000s When AfterEllen was created in April 2002 by then-editor Sarah Warn, its goal was to provide a critical analysis of the portrayal of lesbian and bisexual women in the media and flag for readers new characters and trends. At the time, there was such little LGBT visibility in Hollywood that Warn was able to contribute […]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer on How to Get Strong Like the RBG! Bryant Johnson has been Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer since 1999. He appears in the new documentary RBG, (out in theaters today!) where he is shown spotting Justice Ginsburg in her weight training workout. This is the same workout that was chronicled in a Politico article and later on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That first […]