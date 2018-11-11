Quir dot Net

November 11, 2018

Victoria's Secret Boss Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Trans Comment

Ed Razek said he didn’t think transgender models should walk in the brand’s fashion show.
Source: Queer Voices

