Victoria Munro Talks Historic LGBTQ Alice Austen House Museum (AUDIO)

Golden Globes 2018: Women Will Wear Black to Protest Sexual Abuse Women will wear black to protest sexual abuse at this year’s Golden Globes. Multiple sources confirmed many actresses will dress in black for the ceremony to protest sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. Several female Hollywood figures have spoken out about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, including Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwenyth Paltrow, and […]

Art Herstory: Amrita Sher-Gil Amrita Sher-Gil has sometimes been called “India’s Frida Kahlo,” and indeed their passionate, groundbreaking lives were similar in many ways. Sher-gil, who was the daughter of an aristocratic Punjabi Sikh father and a bourgeois Hungarian-Jewish mother, studied painting in Europe and participated in Paris’ sexually liberal society in the early 1930s, but found her true […]