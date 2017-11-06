Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 6, 2017

Uncle Meg Talks About Transitioning While Recording His New Album, ‘Can’t Stay The Same’

He’s also sharing the new video for his track “Winning It Or Losing It.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.