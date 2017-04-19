'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Is Off To College In Season 3 Trailer

First comes the bunker, then comes high school with a Michael Jackson cardboard cutout gym teacher, and now, college.

That’s right, our unrelentingly optimistic heroine and crew still have some learning to do in the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Season 3 trailer, which made its way online Wednesday.

Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) might be breaking new ground, but rest assured Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) is still, well, Titus. Apparently, cruise life wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be and he’s left drawing his own money and “lemonade-ing” after suspecting his boyfriend of cheating.

If that’s not enough to make you tune in, then guest stars Josh Charles, Jon Hamm and Daveed Diggs should do the trick.

Season 3 of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premieres on Netflix May 19.

Source: Queer Voices