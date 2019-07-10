RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

July 10, 2019

UK Lawmakers Approve Bid To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage In Northern Ireland

The plan, if passed, would also extend abortion rights in the country.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.