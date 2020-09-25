UFC Fighters Amanda Nunes And Nina Ansaroff Celebrate First Child

Netflix’s Trinkets Is Coming of Age and Coming Out WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD Netflix’s show Trinkets just dropped a new season full of lesbi-goodies. The show featured Elodie as the lesbian helm, who we left in season two running off with bisexual rockstar Sabine. However, season two is packed full of good stuff that makes this show a must watch. Let’s back up a little […]

Lez Dish It Out: September 24, 2020 Tired of endlessly scrolling your feeds looking for the news you care about? Take a rest weary lesbian traveler. We have scrolled the feeds to find lesbian news. Just for you. Rest in Power, Notorious RBG We’re all still mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a champion to many, […]