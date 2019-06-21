Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 21, 2019

U.S. Psychoanalysts Apologize For Labeling Homosexuality An Illness

LGBTQ rights advocates say it could be first U.S. medical or mental health organization to issue such an apology.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.