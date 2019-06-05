U.S. Abortion Laws Are 'Torture,' Says U.N. Commissioner For Human Rights

‘The Lavender Scare’ Documents a Chilling Witch Hunt Against Lesbian and Gay Americans Editor’s Note: Every young lesbian or gay person needs to see this film to grasp what we fought for. Homosexual rights were attained after a fierce, hard-won battle and we were persecuted based on same SEX orientation. NOT gender or gender identity, but our sexed bodies. That is what gay and lesbian rights are […]

Lesbianing with AE! What to Do When She Owes You Money Dear Lindsey, I’m in a new relationship and my girlfriend and I have bought tickets to see this concert to celebrate it. When we bought the tickets online, I offered to pay for them first and she said she would pay me back. But when we met up again she didn’t bring up the issue […]