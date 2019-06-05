Quir dot Net

June 5, 2019

U.S. Abortion Laws Are 'Torture,' Says U.N. Commissioner For Human Rights

“It’s an assault on truth, science and universal values,” U.N. commissioner Kate Gilmore said.
Source: Queer Voices

