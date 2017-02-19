Twitter Couldn't Handle How Terrible Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic Was

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

No one expects an unauthorized Lifetime movie to be good ― or even 100 percent accurate, for that matter ― but the network’s Britney Spears biopic, “Britney Ever After,” which premiered Saturday night, has permanently lowered our expectations.

The movie, which was not approved by Spears or her team, aired just days after the 10-year anniversary of the time the singer shaved her own head. The incident was included in the film, but like many other things in the movie, Lifetime didn’t get everything quite right.

This exasperated fans on Twitter to no end. They took issue with the flagrant anachronisms of having flat screen TVs and iPhones in the early 2000s, for example:

I knew this was gonna be inaccurate as soon as I saw the flat screen in Britney's first tour bus. #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/PixIx57jev — N. (@itsnereyda) February 19, 2017

There wasn't iPhones back in the early 2000s like come on lifetime ‍♀️ #BritneyEverAfter — M A D E L I N E (@madddiiemora) February 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the casting of actors who looked nothing like their real life counterparts was also a big complaint:

the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

First off. They could have at least got someone who looks like Britney #britneyeverafter — K.M.L (@Yo_its_Kaelyn) February 19, 2017

Lifetime has to fire the whole casting department. This girl looks more like Lisa kudrow #britneyeverafter — Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) February 19, 2017

cried myself to sleep after watching Lifetime's portrayal of Nsync & Britney Spears. tragic. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/SA5ADOqBax — Erin Elizabeth (@erinelizabeth22) February 19, 2017

Casting call for #BritneyEverAfter: we need five white boys. Any five white boys. Just…be white — Clarissa Nicole (@five12studio) February 19, 2017

Others were incredibly peeved by the fact that Lifetime couldn’t even get some of Spears’ most iconic outfits and costumes right.

The filmmakers took some liberties with the legendary matching denim outfits that Spears and Justin Timberlake wore to the 2001 American Music Awards:

BRITNEY WORE A DENIM DRESS NOT A DENIM PANTSUIT I CANT TAKE THE HISTORICAL INACCURACY #britneyeverafter — Ally (@allytweets15) February 19, 2017

THEY DIDN'T EVEN GET THESE OUTFITS RIGHT. I'M PISSED. THESE ARE ICONIC. THIS WAS THE ONE THING THEY SHOULD'VE GOTTEN RIGHT #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Bcfo7Q8G42 — Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) February 19, 2017

when lifetime didn't even get the ICONIC JEAN OUTFITS RIGHT #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/KVJhGYZrOj — Katie (@katierestucc16) February 19, 2017

The low-budget quality of the costumes Spears wore in the film were also a point of contention:

When you order something online vs when it arrives #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/V5rtGSKOfO — Duke (@dukespearzz) February 19, 2017

When you order something online vs when it arrives #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/jpZQXfR0AJ — Duke (@dukespearzz) February 19, 2017

Then there was the whole issue of making a Britney Spears biopic without including any of her music:

I mean seriously how can you do a britney film and not have any britney songs. #britneylifetime #britneyeverafter #totalgarbage — Charlie Jefferson (@83charliej) February 19, 2017

"Let's not talk about the song we don't have the rights to." #BritneyEverAfter — Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) February 19, 2017

Oh, and there was the godawful post-breakup dance-off scene (which is something that reportedly actually happened), which is what you get for casting actors with no dance experience:

A BRITNEY/JUSTIN DANCE OFF IN THE CLUB YA'LL I CANNOT DO THIS #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/LOXlXFI3F8 — VS (@vsavag2) February 19, 2017

And at times, the cheesy dialogue was just an insult to everyone involved:

FAKE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SAYING "the bomb diggity"??? IM SCREAMING. #BritneyEverAfter — kaysi (@julietknope) February 19, 2017

Overall, “Britney Ever After” left Spears fans wanting much more for the pop princess.

I think #britneyeverafter was the worst lifetime movie ever… couldn't even finish it.. had to shut it off #disappointed — Mcaylee-Joy Worsley (@McayleeJoy718) February 19, 2017

#BritneyEverAfter is the most negative piece of trash I have ever watched. — Kelly Louise ‍♀️ (@616blog) February 19, 2017

Really peeved about #BritneyEverAfter … why aren't we talking about the fact that people mock mental breakdowns? Like they're a choice?? — El (@yelloitselo) February 19, 2017

I'm still pissed about #BritneyEverAfter. I want to sue lifetime pic.twitter.com/on93wRcN57 — Princess (@whoreheycorona) February 19, 2017

