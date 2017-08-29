Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 29, 2017

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Harvey Is Dividing Rather Than Uniting

Any media narrative that he could now “unify” the country in the aftermath must be challenged.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.