Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 16, 2017

Trump's Defense Of White Supremacists Puts America's Most Vulnerable In Danger

His statements mark an irrefutable moral failure that puts marginalized communities in harm’s way.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.