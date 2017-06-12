Trump Tweeted About The Pulse Massacre And It Went Just As Well As You'd Expect

Donald Trump acknowledged the Pulse Massacre on Twitter Monday and users weren’t having any of it.

The president’s tweet ― which he sent at 11:58 a.m. to mark one year after a gunman entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida and murdered 49 people, most of them queer people of color ― read “We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific # PulseNightClub shooting. # OrlandoUnitedDay.”

We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting. #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/OFFUVAFBJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

Twitter users were quick to respond and call Trump out for a whole host of reasons.

Some were still angry about the tweet he sent last year while a presidential candidate, which was deemed by some as a “humble brag” rather than a true show of concern for the victims or the LGBTQ community.

You literally CONGRATULATED yourself on this day one year ago instead of remembering the victims. Thanks for pretending to care. pic.twitter.com/n0pAj9wIt0 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

We will also never forget how you made the shooting about you one year ago today. https://t.co/TYAhNUVn4h — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) June 12, 2017

A year ago today you were celebrating how "right" you were about terrorism. Literally the first tweet you sent after this tragedy. #impeach — Sara Leonard (@g33kgurli) June 12, 2017

You mean the people whose deaths you exploited to advance a prejudicial agenda? — Eric Garant (@garanteric) June 12, 2017

You have some nerve tweeting this after how you reacted last year. And given how poorly you treat latinx Americans it's even more grotesque — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 12, 2017

Some pointed out the lack of support that Trump has shown for the LGBTQ community, his decision to rescind President Barack Obama’s directive on trans rights and his choice of anti-queer Mike Pence as his vice president:

this ALL CAPS tweet does not absolve u frm throwing the entire LGBTQ comm. under the bus after your election. Liar! — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) June 12, 2017

We will never forget your blatent disregard for lgbt rights, your appointment of homophobic Mike Pence, your talks at anti lgbt conferences — Kira (@Light_Yagami128) June 12, 2017

Until you stand up for LGBTQ people please refrain from USING us. — LifeByWhatever (@LifeByWhatever) June 12, 2017

.And Americans will never forget ur recent meeting with anti-LGBT bigots and fact u picked Mike Pence as VP: https://t.co/0EtgDMY3nz — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 12, 2017

Good – then STOP signing away protections for LGBT people, stop encouraging bigotry, & embrace equality! Words are 1 thing, actions another. — Maureen Tracy (@MaureenTracy2) June 12, 2017

Others called Trump out for failing to recognize June 2017 as Pride Month with an official White House proclamation ― something Obama did every year he was in office:

A great way to honor them would be by actually acknowledging Pride month. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) June 12, 2017

You forgot them all of pride month. You refuse to celebrate the living and you use the death of our community to further your bigoted agenda — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) June 12, 2017

You and your rabid minions won't even recognize Pride Month – you and them do not get to use #OrlandoUnitedDay — Steven (@steven_damiano) June 12, 2017

And some used the opportunity to challenge the president on gun control:

You don't care about LGBTQ people and you shill for the NRA to prevent any sensible gun control. How dare you talk about #PulseNightclub?? — Brian (@bridoc) June 12, 2017

Common sense gun control > Presidential tweets. — Mike C (@mikecicons) June 12, 2017

Thank you for the tweet, but I'd rather see you honor the 49 victims & the surviving families with action to save lives from gun violence pic.twitter.com/1qhhM3TTBg — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) June 12, 2017

A few people wanted to make it clear that Trump’s tweet doesn’t even mention the LGBTQ community:

Saying "Pulse" isn't the same as naming the LGBT community targeted by hate. You've already forgotten the victims. #HonorThemWithAction — MyMother'sDaughter (@1NadineSmith) June 12, 2017

Also remember that the vast majority of the victims were #LGBTQ. Keep that in mind as you evaluate policies affecting that community. — Steve Charing (@SteveCharing) June 12, 2017

Moral of the story? It takes a lot more than just a tweet to be considered an ally ― and don’t mess with the queer community. They don’t play.

