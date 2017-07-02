Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 2, 2017

Trump Marks Independence Day Weekend With Fantasy About Beating Up Journalists

During his raucous campaign rallies, Trump often incited protests and violence against reporters.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.