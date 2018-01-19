Trump Appointee Carl Higbie Resigns Following Offensive Comments
“Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights,” he once said.
Source: Queer Voices
“Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights,” he once said.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y