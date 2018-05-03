Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 3, 2018

Troye Sivan's New Single 'Bloom' Could Very Well Be About Gay Sex

Fans aren’t convinced the song is truly “about flowers,” as he’s coyly claimed.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.