Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 31, 2017

Trevor Noah Slams Kevin Spacey For Choosing ‘The Worst Time’ To Come Out

“Why is the twist always that Kevin Spacey is the bad guy?”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.