'Transparent' Cast Releases Powerful PSA About Trans Bathroom Rights

The cast of Amazon’s hit show “Transparent” came together this week to release a powerful PSA about transgender rights and bathroom access.

Featuring “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and a number of the show’s stars like Jeffrey Tambor and Gaby Hoffmann, the video centers around the story of Gavin Grimm. Grimm is 17-year-old transgender [boy]TEEN whose case was slated to be heard by the Supreme Court of the United States later this month, but last week justices vacated the decision and sent the case back to the lower court. The implications of this decision are still unknown.

“This is not just about restrooms, this is not just about Gavin,” Tambor says in the above. “It’s about all of us.”

Check out the PSA for yourself above and head here to read more about Grimm and his case.

