Transgender Troops Blast Trump's 'Self-Defeating' Military Ban In Emotional Testimony
Testifying before Congress, trans service members said the gender confirmation process had made them more effective soldiers.
Source: Queer Voices
Testifying before Congress, trans service members said the gender confirmation process had made them more effective soldiers.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y