Transgender Troops Blast Trump's 'Self-Defeating' Military Ban In Emotional Testimony

This is What It’s Like to be Gay and Raised in a Fundamentalist Cult ‘I was at the center of a great divide, waiting for the world to end while patiently waiting for mine to begin. That is what it’s like, being raised in a fundamentalist cult and harboring aspirations all the while. As a Jehovah’s Witness who has known I wanted to write since I could hold a […]

7 Books and TV Shows for Children With Two Moms As parents, it’s vital for us to be able to show our kids a world where other families like us exist. Whether it’s in their schools, in the books they read, or on the screens they watch, representation is everything to make a child feel safe, welcome, and, well, – normal. Here is a list […]