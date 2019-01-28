Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 28, 2019

Transgender Military Personnel In Limbo Over Trump's Ban Plan Speak Out

“We have optimism that we’re going to win the war,” one activist said.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.