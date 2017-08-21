Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 21, 2017

Tori Amos Is Releasing Her Most Political Album Yet. Don’t Ask Her To Talk Trump.

The musician radically changed course for her 15th album after the presidential election.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.