Tom Of Finland Launched A New Online Store And We're Obssessed

The Tom of Finland Foundation launched a new online store this week, further embedding the work of the iconic queer artist into the consciousness of popular culture.

From aprons to skateboards, all Tom of Finland merchandise is now available in one central location for fans of the artist to experience and peruse.

If you’re unfamiliar with Tom of Finland, also known as Touko Laaksonen, the Finnish, seminal queer artist is famous for his stylized and highly erotic depictions of gay men and overt sexuality.

“[Tom of Finland]’s work is timeless,” Joakim Andreasson, who is the director of licensing for the Tom of Finland Foundation, told The Huffington Post. “Because of Tom of Finland’s compound status as artist and subculture icon, as well as universal message; advocating for universal human rights, sexual freedom and respect ― his work crosses boundaries, while advocating for a sexy good time and looking damn good while doin’ it.”

Watch the video for yourself above to see some of the new merchandise and head here to check out the new Tom of Finland store.

