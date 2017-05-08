Tom Holland Lip-Syncing In Rihanna Drag Will Get Your Senses Tingling

When Tom Holland is done saving the world for however many films he’s contractually obligated to play Spider-Man in, there’s a winning application for “RuPauls Drag Race” in his future.

Ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, your friendly neighborhood web slinger transformed into Rihanna for an epic edition of “Lip Sync Battle” with his “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star Zendaya.

Holland kicked off the number by serving up a Gene Kelly-inspired “Singin’ in the Rain” moment, before bringing the classic song into the new millennium with a mashup of “Umbrella.”

(Yes, “Glee” pretty much did the exact same thing with Gwyneth Paltrow back in Season 2, but she can’t hold a candle ― GOOP-branded or otherwise ― to Holland).

Wearing a black wig, corset and leather hot pants, Holland did the damn thing. He fully committed to the performance with an array of moves that could’ve seriously been put to use during evil Peter Parker’s dance sequence in “Spider-Man 3.”

With an army of umbrella-clad dancers, Holland twerked, body rolled and break-danced with the best of them. At one point, he even grinded up on Zendaya, who was dressed in “24K Magic” Bruno Mars drag for her lip-sync routine, which is something we never knew we needed in our lives.

To top it all off, he ended the show-stopping performance with a standing flip. We now deem you the internet’s new boyfriend, Tom.

Watch his full performance below.

