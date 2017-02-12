Todd Chrisley Responds To Gay Rumors Ahead Of New Season Of Hit Reality Show

Listen up: Todd Chrisley doesn’t care if you think he’s gay. In fact, he’s flattered by the rumors.

The 47-year-old star of the hit reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which returns to the USA network for its fifth season on Feb. 21, recently opened up about his sexuality on “The Domenick Nati Show” on YouTube.

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends,” Chrisley told Nati in the clip featured above. “So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

Chrisley added that he’s not offended by the speculation about his sexuality because if he were, that would mean he thought there was something wrong with being gay.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” the father of five said. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

Rumors about the “self-made millionaire and entrepreneur,” who has been married to his wife, Julie, for 21 years, have made for popular entertainment magazine fodder since the first season of his reality show.

In 2014, after being asked about his sexuality in a People magazine interview, he quipped, “There’s no coming out. … What you see is what you get. I am what I am. Other people’s opinions of me are just not my business.”

He later told reporters, “I didn’t feel I had to address it.”

“I don’t believe that being gay is something that you should be ashamed of,” Chrisley said. “I don’t believe it’s something you should hide.”

Always happy to get the last word in, he added: “If I wanted to date someone, I would call you and I would ask you go to dinner with me. But right now, I’m very content in my life with where I am.”

